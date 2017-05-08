LMPD responds to shooting in Park Hill
Police said they received a call of a person shot at Dixie Highway and Hill Street just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon in a Thorton's parking lot. But, police said the initial shooting happened at 22nd and Burwell.
