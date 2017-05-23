Lack of lifeguards jeopardize opening...

Lack of lifeguards jeopardize opening of Algonquin Pool Read Story Renee Murphy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The pool was trashed and playground equipment was set on fire. City leaders cleaned up the pool, installed cameras in the park and Metro Councilwoman Mary Wooldridge says they've spent millions of dollars in improvements "We need to make it safe that's the number one thing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a good clean woman 5 hr Real truth 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr for Listen 2,648
Bluegrass Secrets 17 hr Also Curious 2
song title game 21 hr Politically Incor... 26
News Woman injured in hit-and-run on Taylorsville Ro... 21 hr Politically Incor... 1
Classic muscle(berry Blvd) Chris nezer mike nezer (Jul '16) 22 hr Iron Horseman 17
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) Tue Sharlene45 9,522
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC