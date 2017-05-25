KSP: Woman charged with murder after DUI crash kills Louisville man in Henry Co.
A Louisville man was killed Wednesday in what Kentucky State Police describe as a drunk driving crash in Henry County. KSP dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an injury accident on Lake Jericho Road in Smithfield about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
