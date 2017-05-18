KentuckyOne Health plans to sell mone...

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville...

12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017. When the plan was first disclosed May 12, a KentuckyOne spokesman said there was no timeline for the sale, and the health system released no financial information about the assets it wants to offload.

