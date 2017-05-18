KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville...

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017. When the plan was first disclosed May 12, a KentuckyOne spokesman said there was no timeline for the sale, and the health system released no financial information about the assets it wants to offload.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.