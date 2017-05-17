Kentucky priest pleads guilty in child molestation case
"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom. "Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump took money from
|4 hr
|Anon
|2
|Big Media Secret
|4 hr
|Anon
|33
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Orphan1948
|124
|Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila
|13 hr
|I Agree
|4
|song title game
|13 hr
|twisted t
|11
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Joe Smith
|2,633
|Rachel Short
|16 hr
|Okay I Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC