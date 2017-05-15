Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center Oct. 16 Read Story Bethanni Williams

With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire. The singles released thus far the Platinum-certified "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, "Bon Apptit" featuring Migos hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.