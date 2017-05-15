Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center Oct. 16 Read Story Bethanni Williams
With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire. The singles released thus far the Platinum-certified "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, "Bon Apptit" featuring Migos hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|54 min
|not
|2,629
|song title game
|1 hr
|play along
|7
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Doobie Time
|9,487
|Calling all Christians in KY
|3 hr
|CCS5
|162
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Firefall
|1,925
|Brown recluse spiders
|5 hr
|Eric-Davis
|1
|Big Media Secret
|6 hr
|Andrew
|20
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC