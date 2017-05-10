John Lina
Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from Missouri Institute of Science and Technology; MBA from Willam and Mary; 40+ hours of continuing education at University of Louisville in Acting, Writing, and French; Voice Tutor is Will Adams of Louisville. "Easily directed", stage and screen directors.
