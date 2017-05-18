JCPS opts not to renew chief business...

JCPS opts not to renew chief business officer Tom Hudson's contract

14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Tom Hudson, who was named to the top level position in November 2015 , will finish out his current contract, which is set to expire on June 30, according to a copy of a non-renewal letter dated May 12. "I appreciate Mr. Hudson's service to the students of Jefferson County," said JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens. "This is a natural progression when there is a change in leadership, giving flexibility to a new superintendent."

