Jay Henderson will transfer from Loui...

Jay Henderson will transfer from Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

In what is feeling like some routine weekly news, Louisville will have another transfer from the program as walk-on Jay Henderson announced he will finish out his final years of college elsewhere. Henderson originally spent his freshman year of college at St. John's, where he was going to try and join the basketball team in his sophomore year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... 2 hr BHM5267 1
Homewrecker 3 hr Bharris 1
what is transexual 4 hr Aunt T Histimine 22
Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16) 11 hr Bewildered 15
Calling all Christians in KY 14 hr Pikeville Parent 70
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 14 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,312
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 14 hr Filth N Fury 2,612
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC