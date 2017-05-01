Jay Henderson will transfer from Louisville
In what is feeling like some routine weekly news, Louisville will have another transfer from the program as walk-on Jay Henderson announced he will finish out his final years of college elsewhere. Henderson originally spent his freshman year of college at St. John's, where he was going to try and join the basketball team in his sophomore year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|2 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Homewrecker
|3 hr
|Bharris
|1
|what is transexual
|4 hr
|Aunt T Histimine
|22
|Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Bewildered
|15
|Calling all Christians in KY
|14 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|70
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,312
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Filth N Fury
|2,612
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC