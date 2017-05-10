Iranian immigrant: terrorism and Islamophobia both work against humanity
This is the fourth of seven stories LEO will publish about immigrants in Louisville who came from the seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - that President Trump initially targeted with bans. Documentary photographer Amira Karaoud said about her series of photographs and interviews, "Keep the American Dream Alive" that: "Our ancestors hundred of thousands years ago moved constantly all over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men, women, other. I need to know if I should a...
|3 hr
|know better
|3
|gays/bisexuals (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Needsthat18
|18
|chris vause ( christian hunter vause) nephew of...
|14 hr
|kayla burns
|1
|cardinal aluminum preston hwy. christian vause (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|kayla burns
|2
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|15 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,423
|Threesome
|17 hr
|Discussed
|8
|Obama care architect
|18 hr
|Andrew
|13
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC