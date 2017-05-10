Iranian immigrant: terrorism and Islamophobia both work against humanity

This is the fourth of seven stories LEO will publish about immigrants in Louisville who came from the seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - that President Trump initially targeted with bans. Documentary photographer Amira Karaoud said about her series of photographs and interviews, "Keep the American Dream Alive" that: "Our ancestors hundred of thousands years ago moved constantly all over the world.

