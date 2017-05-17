Great-Day-Live 19 mins ago 1:06 p.m.Gilda's Club promises a "Night of ...

Great-Day-Live 19 mins ago 1:06 p.m.G...

Vegas headliner Mac King will join local funny people like Keith McGill to laugh away cancer for Gilda's Club of Louisville's "Night of a Thousand Laughs". Get your giggle on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Kentucky Center in Louisville.

