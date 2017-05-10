Great-Day-Live 13 mins ago 11:51 a.m.Alex Reymundo brings "Number Juan Comedy" to a Louisville stage
GDL's favorite Red-Nexican, Alex Reymundo, sits down with Terry and Tony for a completion involving bad jokes that you shouldn't expect at his hilarious "Number Juan Comedy Series." His show is on stage at Mango's Underground of Dutchmanas Lane on May 12 and 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|19 min
|sharonrimmpa
|9,400
|Obama care architect
|2 hr
|Angry Citizen
|12
|Kendrick jackson
|3 hr
|Blah
|4
|Police/911 dispatchers and personal cell phone use
|3 hr
|Blah
|6
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered? (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Blah
|105
|spread the word. lets post
|7 hr
|Steve
|2
|What happened to Darnell W
|12 hr
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC