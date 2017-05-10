Global manufacturing company expands ...

Global manufacturing company expands in Louisville, bringing hundreds of new jobs

Where is the best place to put $33 million and hundreds of new jobs? A global company says it's right here in Louisville. "Anything that you would have to lift or put any effort in from a physical standpoint, we can achieve by pushing a button."

