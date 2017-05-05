Getting Technical - Friday, 05 May 2017

Getting Technical - Friday, 05 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Newberg Graphic

Five students from St. Helens High School earned first- and second-place recognitions at a statewide technical skills competition in April, earning the right to compete at the national level in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newberg Graphic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 6 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,321
Big Media Secret 9 hr Notice 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 10 hr Phoenix97 2,618
Calling all Christians in KY 13 hr Pikeville Parent 155
Sick 23 hr Forward Observer 57
Trey Moss Fri Jamie Dundee 4
Poll Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12) Fri justfun 22
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC