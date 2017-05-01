GE Appliances proposes moving Zoneline production out of Louisville
GE Appliances informed employees and union leaders Tuesday that it plans to move its Supplier Distribution Center from Shepherdsville back to Appliance Park and also move its Zoneline air conditioner production to a different, undetermined US facility. GEA said the approximately 140 production and maintenance employees in Building 2 at Appliance Park who would be displaced by moving production of Zoneline Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners would be absorbed into other areas of Appliance Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
