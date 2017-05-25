Former YMCA Southwest employee pleads guilty to abusing infant
A former employee of the YMCA of Greater Louisville accused of shaking a 5-month-old boy last year has pleaded guilty. Sydney Cundiff, 23, was indicted in January on charges of first degree criminal abuse and first degree assault.
