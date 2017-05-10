Former Trinity star Rodjay Burns transferring from Ohio State to Louisville
Huge news for Louisville football, as former Trinity High School star Rodjay Burns has announced that he is coming back home to play for the Cardinals after one year at Ohio State. Burns announced his decision on Instagram, where he explained that the move was based on the health of his father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|32 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,437
|gays/bisexuals (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|lick lick lick
|20
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Right Wing
|2,624
|club x (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|Tree
|4
|Men, women, other. I need to know if I should a...
|12 hr
|laughing at you
|6
|chris vause ( christian hunter vause) nephew of...
|Wed
|kayla burns
|1
|cardinal aluminum preston hwy. christian vause (Jun '16)
|Wed
|kayla burns
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC