Former Trinity star Rodjay Burns transferring from Ohio State to Louisville

10 hrs ago

Huge news for Louisville football, as former Trinity High School star Rodjay Burns has announced that he is coming back home to play for the Cardinals after one year at Ohio State. Burns announced his decision on Instagram, where he explained that the move was based on the health of his father.

