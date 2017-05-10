Flyer circulating at some JCPS school...

Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The flyer is addressed to Doss, Fairdale and Valley High School students. It encourages students to use each Friday until the end of the school year as a day to fight "whoever you got beef with or got beef with you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Men, women, other. I need to know if I should a... 3 hr laughing at you 6
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 4 hr sharonrimmpa 9,434
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 7 hr Joe Smith 2,623
gays/bisexuals (Sep '10) Thu Needsthat18 18
chris vause ( christian hunter vause) nephew of... Wed kayla burns 1
cardinal aluminum preston hwy. christian vause (Jun '16) Wed kayla burns 2
Threesome Wed Discussed 8
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC