Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'
The flyer is addressed to Doss, Fairdale and Valley High School students. It encourages students to use each Friday until the end of the school year as a day to fight "whoever you got beef with or got beef with you."
