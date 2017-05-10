Evander Holyfield brings professional boxing back to Louisville
Boxing legend Evander Holyfield announced his company is bringing a live, televised fight to Louisville on June 24 to be held in Freedom Hall. LOUISVILLE, KY June 24 is the date for boxing fans to circle on their calendars.
