Escape, car theft suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
Louisville Metro Police are looking for an escape suspect who led them on a chase through the city's west and south ends on Saturday. Officers tried to stop Stuart Timmonds, 34, in the area of 26th and St. Xavier Streets at about 7 p.m. Timmonds took off and a chase ensued, according an LMPD spokesperson.
