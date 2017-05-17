Education 5 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Over 12,000 books collected for students at Rutherford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Thanks to the generosity of Kentuckiana, students at Rutherford Elementary in Louisville will have books to read this summer, WHAS11 put out a call for books in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
