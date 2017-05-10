Education 29 mins ago 11:34 a.m.5 University of Louisville students earn Fulbright Awards

Education 29 mins ago 11:34 a.m.5 Uni...

The University of Louisville says five of its students have been awarded Fulbright Awards. Destinations for the students will be Malaysia, Germany, Switzerland and Colombia.

