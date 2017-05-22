Diversion program aimed at giving Louisville kids a second chance has increased juvenile crime
Senate bill 200 showed good intentions for troubled teens in Kentucky but produced some bad outcomes in the largest city in the state. The 113-page law was billed as, "Juvenile Justice Reform."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocharleys
|1 min
|Steven
|3
|Walking Bridge
|1 hr
|Walker
|5
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|-meabadboy-
|9,516
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Andrew
|2,645
|Do you know Darrin Neuling?? If so BEWARE
|2 hr
|Lied to by same guy
|1
|song title game
|3 hr
|Doobie Time
|21
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|6 hr
|Payne
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC