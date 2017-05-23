Diversified Consultants Inc hosts gra...

Diversified Consultants Inc hosts grand opening of new Louisville facility

12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Diversified Consultants Inc held its grand opening for the company's brand new call center facility in Louisville on Wednesday. DCI is an Account Receivables Management Firm servicing major-name telecom clients that will bring a $6.65 million investment to Louisville and create up to 1,000 new jobs.

