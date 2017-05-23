Diversified Consultants Inc hosts grand opening of new Louisville facility
Diversified Consultants Inc held its grand opening for the company's brand new call center facility in Louisville on Wednesday. DCI is an Account Receivables Management Firm servicing major-name telecom clients that will bring a $6.65 million investment to Louisville and create up to 1,000 new jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feed Me On the Couch
|3 hr
|Jman
|17
|Any Prostitutes in Louisville (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|Frankjp63
|21
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|14 hr
|Sara rijone
|2
|christian vause ( chris vause) hunting ground c... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Sara rijone
|4
|looking for a good clean woman
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|22 hr
|Stalkerdoris
|10
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Wed
|for Listen
|2,648
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC