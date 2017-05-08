Democrats remain in denial about thei...

Democrats remain in denial about their own failures and myopia: Marc A. Thiessen

Since their 2016 presidential defeat, Democrats have failed to expand their base, focusing instead on the far left wing of the party, writes Washington Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen. In this April file photo, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, center, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton, and Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, far left, greet members of the band Relic following Sanders' speech at the Louisville Palace in Louisville, Kentucky.

