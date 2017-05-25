Crime 35 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Man sentenced in bachelorette party stabbing
The man convicted of stabbing two sisters who were visiting Louisville for a bachelorette party learned his fate in court. It's been almost two years since the stabbing happened downtown near 4th Street Live but May 25 the case is finally coming to a close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|27 min
|Phoenix97
|2,650
|Trey Moss
|1 hr
|WUT
|5
|Trump better be glad
|1 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|3
|Billy Ray Cyrus Concert
|3 hr
|Billy ray cyrus ...
|1
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|Really
|471
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|11 hr
|Anon
|3
|POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to mee...
|11 hr
|Anon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC