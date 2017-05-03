Crime 32 mins ago 5:47 p.m.Seven murd...

Crime 32 mins ago 5:47 p.m.Seven murders in Louisville over the last seven days

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Seven people are dead in as many days in Louisville, the most recent murder happened Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman's body was found in the 2300 block of Rodman Avenue around 7 a.m. The city's violent trend made its way into the Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 3 hr Some guy 80
Calling all Christians in KY 12 hr Pikeville Parent 78
Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16) 20 hr Phil 16
Ashley Claxton anyone know her 22 hr Sugdaddy69 1
Brittany Harris Wed Heather 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... Wed BHM5267 4
Homewrecker Wed Mike 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC