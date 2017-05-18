Crime 28 mins ago 6:07 p.m.1 injured ...

Crime 28 mins ago 6:07 p.m.1 injured in Brashear Drive shooting

14 hrs ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Metro Police is asking for the public's help in finding information on a shooting that injured one Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood.

