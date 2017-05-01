Crime 18 mins ago 12:26 p.m.Man charged with harassment over removal of Trump protesters
A Kentucky official says police have served a criminal summons to a white nationalist group leader accused of harassing protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville last year. Pikeville City Manager Donovan Blackburn said a city police officer served the summons to Matthew Heimbach on Saturday after he marched with white nationalist groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendrick jackson
|1 hr
|Hmm
|2
|Homewrecker
|1 hr
|Something like that
|2
|what is transexual
|2 hr
|Charlie Bob
|24
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|3 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|Bewildered
|15
|Calling all Christians in KY
|18 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|70
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|18 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,312
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC