Crime 18 mins ago 12:26 p.m.Man charged with harassment over removal of Trump protesters

A Kentucky official says police have served a criminal summons to a white nationalist group leader accused of harassing protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville last year. Pikeville City Manager Donovan Blackburn said a city police officer served the summons to Matthew Heimbach on Saturday after he marched with white nationalist groups.

