Crime 10 mins ago 5:56 p.m.Two arrested after Big Four Bridge visitors alert police to man with gun

Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a fight broke out on the Big Four Bridge. The altercation was between two groups of people and was interrupted after police were flagged down by visitors to the park.

