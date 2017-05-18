Construction now underway to bring ultra-fast Google Fiber to Louisville
Officials with Google say the company has begun installing fiber-optic cables to homes for super-fast Internet and TV connections. The company hasn't said where it started construction, but WDRB has learned that Google plans to have three pilot locations in different parts of the city.
