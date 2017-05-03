Community shows mixed emotions about Pegasus Parade in light of 2016 shooting
The bleachers are up, empty and waiting for crowds to arrive for Louisville's 2017 Pegasus Parade. But, near the corner of South 4th and Broadway, memories of a shooting that injured two teens during last year's parade persist, conjuring images of violence, chaos and panic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calling all Christians in KY
|29 min
|Citizen
|76
|Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Phil
|16
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|8 hr
|Sugdaddy69
|1
|Brittany Harris
|10 hr
|Heather
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|10 hr
|BHM5267
|4
|Homewrecker
|16 hr
|Mike
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Andrew
|2,614
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC