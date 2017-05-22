Churches mobilize to protect the environment
Churches mobilize to protect the environment Faith communities are finding ways to be kinder and gentler to the environment, including being sensitive to climate change. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r7F28u LOUISVILLE - When newly planted trees and shrubs began popping up at St. Margaret Mary Catholic parish last year, they easily could have been mistaken for a simple beautification effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|34 min
|sharonrimmpa
|9,510
|song title game
|2 hr
|play along
|20
|Feed Me On the Couch
|5 hr
|Daddy
|16
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|8 hr
|Callahan
|7
|Chriztian h vause at cardinal aluminum
|8 hr
|Sara rijone
|1
|Chris vause from cardinal aluminum on preston hwy
|8 hr
|Sara rijone
|1
|Discreet affair
|11 hr
|Anon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC