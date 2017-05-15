Auditor to release Louisville Arena Authority audit as early as Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. A state audit of the Louisville Arena Authority could be released as early as Thursday, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon's office said Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 min
|sharonrimmpa
|9,492
|song title game
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|9
|Big Media Secret
|1 hr
|Andrew
|23
|spread the word. lets post
|8 hr
|IWANTYOU03322
|4
|Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila
|11 hr
|Trump Supporter
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|not
|2,629
|Calling all Christians in KY
|19 hr
|CCS5
|162
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC