Arrest made in double shooting at White Castle

An arrest was made Saturday in a double shooting that happened nearly one year ago at a Louisville fast food restaurant. According to his arrest warrant, Devyn Campbell, then 21, fired a handgun twice while robbing two people June 11, 2016 at the White Castle on National Turnpike.

