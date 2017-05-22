Arrest made in double shooting at White Castle
An arrest was made Saturday in a double shooting that happened nearly one year ago at a Louisville fast food restaurant. According to his arrest warrant, Devyn Campbell, then 21, fired a handgun twice while robbing two people June 11, 2016 at the White Castle on National Turnpike.
