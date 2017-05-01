Arrest made in 2011 bank robbery
Detectives say that August 28, 2011, John Thomas Bistarkey, 35, of Louisville, walked into the PNC Bank at 4726 Dixie Highway, presented a note demanding cash and threatening to kill the teller. After getting the money, Bistarkey left in a blue Ford Escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|Andrew
|2,614
|Homewrecker
|8 hr
|Discussed
|3
|Kendrick jackson
|10 hr
|Hmm
|2
|what is transexual
|11 hr
|Charlie Bob
|24
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|12 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Bewildered
|15
|Calling all Christians in KY
|Mon
|Pikeville Parent
|70
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC