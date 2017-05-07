Americans prefer United Airlines over...

Americans prefer United Airlines over President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Several passengers on United flight 3411 from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky, captured video as a man was dragged off the plane by authorities after he apparently refused to leave from an overbooked flight. 79 percent of those who had heard about the latest developments related to United said that if they had a choice between a United flight and an American airlines one that were both the same cost, they would choose to fly with American.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Threesome 44 min Couple2017 7
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr -Der Fuehrer- 9,342
Manny E 8 hr Help 2
Big Media Secret Sat Notice 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sat Phoenix97 2,618
Calling all Christians in KY Sat Pikeville Parent 155
Sick Sat Forward Observer 57
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC