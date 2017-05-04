All SB lanes reopen on I-65 following...

All SB lanes reopen on I-65 following fatal crash at Broadway

A crash that has killed one person led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville. According to MetroSafe, the accident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. A Toyota Camry was driving southbound on i-65, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear wheels of a semi-tractor trailer, an LMPD spokesperson said.

