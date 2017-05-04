All SB lanes reopen on I-65 following fatal crash at Broadway
A crash that has killed one person led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville. According to MetroSafe, the accident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. A Toyota Camry was driving southbound on i-65, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear wheels of a semi-tractor trailer, an LMPD spokesperson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calling all Christians in KY
|1 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|123
|Trey Moss
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Big Media Secret
|8 hr
|Andrew
|5
|Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|justfun
|22
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,316
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|Starr
|2,615
|Sick
|16 hr
|So says I
|56
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC