Accused murderer Brice Rhodes could face death penalty if convicted
He's accused of three murders, and threatening a judge -- and when the suspected killer goes to trial, conviction could mean the death penalty. Police say the 25-year-old killed three people, including two teen brothers in Louisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
