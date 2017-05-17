Accident-Construction 25 mins ago 11:53 a.m.I-64 bridge repairs in...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently awarded a contract for bridge repairs on Interstate 64 over Tucker Station Road in Jefferson County . A new concrete deck overlay will be installed on both eastbound and westbound bridges and patching will be performed on the piers.
