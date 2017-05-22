7-year-old Louisville boy killed by s...

7-year-old Louisville boy killed by stray gunfire

A stray bullet punctured a window in the house where Dequante Hobbs Jr., 7, was eating a snack at the dinner table on Sunday night and fatally wounded him. He was supposed to graduate kindergarten on Tuesday.

