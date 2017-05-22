7-year-old Louisville boy killed by stray gunfire
Micheshia Norment holds photos of her son, Dequante Hobbs Jr., 7, Monday, May 22, 2017, who was shot Sunday night by a stray bullet through the window of his Louisville home while he was eating a snack at the dinner table. He was supposed to graduate kindergarten on Tuesday.
