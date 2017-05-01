3-vehicle crash with injuries shuts d...

3-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down Old Louisville intersection

14 hrs ago

The most recent crash was reported at 6:49 a.m. at the intersection of Brook and Breckinridge Streets. A MetroSafe dispatcher said three vehicles were involved in the accident, but he was unsure of the number of injuries.

Louisville, KY

