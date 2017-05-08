3 charged in California neighborhood ...

3 charged in California neighborhood drive-by shooting

An attempted drive-by shooting led to a crash and a chase that ended with the arrests of three men and a fourth person at large. Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, shots were fired from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue in California neighborhood at a person walking down the street.

