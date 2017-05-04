2 dead after plane contracted to UPS crashes in West Virginia
Officials in West Virginia say two people are dead after the crash of a plane carrying UPS packages that took off from Louisville. According to WSAZ in Huntington, the cargo jet left Louisville at 5:41 a.m. and crashed just before 7 a.m. after going off a runway at Yeager Airport in Charleston.
