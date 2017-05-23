2,000+ jobs available at Louisville job fair
More than 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs when 60 local employers participate in a job fair Wednesday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. TARC's Job Hunter Bus will be available free of charge to job seekers who need transportation to and from the venue.
