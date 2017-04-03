Youth violence: The Secret Geography ...

Youth violence: The Secret Geography of Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

This is the second in an occasional series of stories about Louisville's youth violence problem and the record homicide rate, examining their causes and the ways in which the city and community are fighting for peace. Darin Ware grew up around gangsters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr Jllynix 9,254
Drugs in the city 5 hr Get It Straight 18
Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman 6 hr Discussed 2
joan harry 8 hr go get them 10
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 8 hr Phoenix97 2,561
Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10) 8 hr AGREED 6
Any body know these 11 hr In Need 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC