WWE brings SmackDown LIVE to Louisville

WWE brings SmackDown LIVE to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

WWE brings SmackDown LIVE to Louisville for the first time ever. Superstars like WWE Champion Randy Orton, "The Phenomenal One" A.J. Styles and "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura will be in the center of the action at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 min Phoenix97 2,590
News Topless Time - Hooray 26 min Tera 2
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 2 hr Forward Observer 65
Feed Me On the Couch 3 hr sicko 9
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 4 hr Sharonrimpa 9,288
Disturbed 9 hr Discussed 1
Drugs in the city 13 hr Anonymous 20
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC