WWE brings SmackDown LIVE to Louisville
WWE brings SmackDown LIVE to Louisville for the first time ever. Superstars like WWE Champion Randy Orton, "The Phenomenal One" A.J. Styles and "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura will be in the center of the action at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
