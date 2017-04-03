'Work this out': Trump reportedly urges Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon to get along
Rumblings of infighting among some top advisers inside the Trump administration appear to be simmering down after earlier talk of a possible White House shakeup . Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump was said to be fuming over recurring conflicts in the West Wing - including one alleged feud between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.
