Woman killed in Easter Sunday double shooting identified
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ta'nea M. Woods, 22, of Louisville, died of a single gunshot wound. According to the suspects' arrest reports, Cherry and Moore were involved in an altercation with both Woods and another woman in the 1600 block of South 13th Street about 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
